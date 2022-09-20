Norbreeze Group opens new office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

The Danish owned and operated jewelry company, Norbreeze Group, recently organized an opening ceremony of its new office, “Norbreeze House” located in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The event was attended by founders of Norbreeze Group, Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg and Anne Trads Juel Sauerberg, the Ambassador of Denmark in Vietnam, Mr. Nicolai Prytz, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Norbreeze Collective Asia, Mr. Stig Maasbol as well as the Managing Director of Norbreeze Collective Asia, Mr. Nam Huynh.

During the ceremony, the company founders recalled Norbreeze’s journey of success since they first established the firm in Vietnam back in 2016.

Plus, they proudly presented Norbreeze Vietnam with the new name “Norbreeze Collective Asia,” and the new logo with a design of tree leaves.

Mr. Nam Huynh, Managing Director of Norbreeze Collective Asia said that:

“The opening of a brand new office here in Ho Chi Minh City marks the start of our new exciting journey to execute on Norbreeze Group’s 2030 vision. Our colleagues are the success behind this journey, with your passion, commitment and dedication always following the highest standards.”

Norbreeze Group was founded in 2004 by Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg and Anne Trads Juel Sauerberg.

The group represents and distributes several luxury brands including the leading global jewelry brand like Pandora.

Source: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/companies/norbreeze-group-opens-new-headquarter-for-its-subsidiary-in-asia-4510011.html