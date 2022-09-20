Business in Asia / Denmark / Retail & Wholesale / Vietnam

Norbreeze Group opens new office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Norbreeze’s representatives on the grand opening. Photo by Norbreeze Group.

The Danish owned and operated jewelry company, Norbreeze Group, recently organized an opening ceremony of its new office, “Norbreeze House” located in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The event was attended by founders of Norbreeze Group, Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg and Anne Trads Juel Sauerberg, the Ambassador of Denmark in Vietnam, Mr. Nicolai Prytz, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Norbreeze Collective Asia, Mr. Stig Maasbol as well as the Managing Director of Norbreeze Collective Asia, Mr. Nam Huynh.

During the ceremony, the company founders recalled Norbreeze’s journey of success since they first established the firm in Vietnam back in 2016.

Norbreeze Collective Asia’s new logo.

Plus, they proudly presented Norbreeze Vietnam with the new name “Norbreeze Collective Asia,” and the new logo with a design of tree leaves.

Mr. Nam Huynh, Managing Director of Norbreeze Collective Asia, speaks at the event. Photo by Norbreeze Group.

Mr. Nam Huynh, Managing Director of Norbreeze Collective Asia said that:

“The opening of a brand new office here in Ho Chi Minh City marks the start of our new exciting journey to execute on Norbreeze Group’s 2030 vision. Our colleagues are the success behind this journey, with your passion, commitment and dedication always following the highest standards.”

Norbreeze Group was founded in 2004 by Anders Peter Juel Sauerberg and Anne Trads Juel Sauerberg.

The group represents and distributes several luxury brands including the leading global jewelry brand like Pandora.

Source: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/companies/norbreeze-group-opens-new-headquarter-for-its-subsidiary-in-asia-4510011.html

Related posts:

Ambassador Christensen of Denmark talks about green initiative corporation with Vietnam Test your knowledge of Thai-Danish relations in a 400-year anniversary quiz Danish Jewelry maker Pandora aims to triple revenue in China Circular Business Models report launched by CIEM and Danish Embassy

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.