Danish dairy firm “DanMilko” enters Vietnamese market

DanMilko, a Danish dairy firm, officially entered the Vietnamese market. It recently opened its headquarters District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, 6 MArch 2023.

According to Tuoitre News, DanMilko chairman and general director Dat said during the opening ceremony that the company will provide Vietnam with nutritious products meeting strict requirements from Denmark.

The Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz was also present at the event.

He gave a speech saying that Denmark sets high standards for food and healthcare services.

“Besides quality, products must meet food safety, hygiene, and sustainability requirements — DanMilko meets such requirements,” he added.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/business/20230307/danish-dairy-firm-enters-vietnamese-market/72014.html