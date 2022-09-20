Business in Asia / Denmark / Retail & Wholesale / Vietnam

LEGO chooses Vietnam as first country in Southeast Asia to invest in $1bn factory

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Mr. Preben Elnef, Vice President of LEGO Group speaks at the supply chain shift conference in Binh Duong province,Vietnam on Thursday, 15 September 2022. Photo: Huu Hanh / Tuoi Tre.

Mr. Preben Elnef, Vice President of LEGO Group shared the reasons why Vietnam holds the potential to be the first country in Southeast Asia the Danish firm decided to invest 1 billion US dollars in building its factory.

During the supply chain shifts conference in Binh Duong province last Thursday, Mr. Preben said that Vietnam has a workforce that meets all the requirements to become a LEGO supplier.

The requirements essentially include those related to sustainable development and environmental protection.

Having a factory in Vietnam will also help LEGO quickly respond to the changes in consumer demand in Southeast Asia, he added.

LEGO’s factory in Vietnam will be the firm’s sixth factory in the world. It is expected to operate in July 2024.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/business/20220920/lego-leader-shares-reasons-for-choosing-vietnam-to-build-1bn-factory/69154.html

