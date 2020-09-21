NordCham Philippines invites to RÄKFROSSA festival at Makati Garden Club and online platform

On 18 September 2020, NordCham Philippines invites you to another Nordic food galore event – RÄKFROSSA – on the 26 September 2020.The event starts from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM online via ZOOM.

Social gatherings are still not allowed per IATF. So NordCham is only offering this event as an online eat-together party, along with 50% capacity at the Makati Garden Club.

Bring along friends and family and enjoy a special lunch with great food, company, and some fun activities online including a raffle wherein you can win a business class return ticket courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

RÄKFROSSA is a Nordic Seafood festival with the centerpiece being large quantities of freshly prepared shrimp, accompanied by a selection of other delicatessens; Mussels, Oysters, Pate, assorted Nordic breads, cheese, served with chilled wine, ice-cold beers, and home-made schnapps.

The food is prepared by Makati Garden Club and the great Nordic Chef Robert Lilja and delivered to you in advance.

Robert will be preparing the food in the restaurant, they will also be offering the food as dine-in during the same time. Note that restaurant is at 50% capacity as per IATF guidelines, thus there will be limited seats. As members of NordCham, they will also join the online event.

Please note that orders for delivery must be placed 3 days prior to the event proper. Delivery will be executed by courier and charged separately.

Important:

NordCham will only help to make the physical reservation.

Makati Garden Club will follow all requirements related to COVID restrictions.

Walk-in might not be available, so book your seats now.

On-site Menu – 2,500 net per person

Inclusive of 1 glass of wine or 2 Beers or 2 Fresh Juices

Free Snaps

Mussels in Wine & Cream Soup,Crusty Bread

and

Gravlax Salmon, Fresh Oysters, Baked Oysters,Scrambled Eggs, Dill Mustard Sauce, Yellow Lemons,Pickled Cucumbers Additional Crusty Bread

and

Salami, Liver Pate, Head Cheese (Sylta) Meatballs, Red Beet Salad, Onion Rings, Mushrooms & Bacon,Assorted Breads

and

Shrimp Boil Towers, Mayonnaise & Cocktail Sauce, Assorted Breads & Assorted Cheese

and

Assorted cakes

Delivery Menu – 2,000 net per person

Gravlax Salmon, Skagen & Smoked Herring Pate,Scrambled Eggs, Dill Mustard Sauce, Mayonnaise, Yellow LemonsPickled Cucumbers

and

Danish Salami, Liver Pate, Head Cheese (Sylta),Red Beet Salad, Onion Rings & Aspic, Crispy Onions, Mushrooms,Assorted Breads

and

Shrimp Bonanza 500gr,Bread & Cheese

We recommend that you serve it with chilled wine, beer or snaps.

For registration, please read here