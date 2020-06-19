NordCham Philippines announced new health protocal for Midsummer 2020 celebration

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce (NordCham) in the Philippines announced a new health protocal to celebrate the upcoming annual Midsummer tradition to all their members on 18 June 2020. The physical event will be at Makati Garden Club with limited numbers of guests and via Zoom call / Facebook live as online gathering. The statement said:

The magical Nordic Midsummer is getting closer,.. On June 20 the Nordic Nationals gathers all over the world to celebrate this old traditions of ours and the Philippines is no exception. This year ANYONE CAN JOIN US ONLINE whatever age or wherever in the world you might be! For the first time ever – NordCham will host an online Midsummer Feast for everyone through ZOOM and FaceBook Live. If you live within Metro Manila you will be able to order exclusive Traditional Midsummer Food from Makati Garden Club and have it delivered to your door (or for pickup). This ticket is also valid as a raffle-ticket.

Meanwhile NordCham is hosting an online celebration, we are also helping out our Swedish Chef to throw a physical Midsummer Feast at Makati Garden Club (thanks to the new rules and regulations for all restaurants to allow dine-in guests with a 30% capacity). Swedish Master-Chef Robert Lilja has promised to spoil everyone that shows up at Makati Garden Club – with his delicious Midsummer Treats and cool us down with assorted beverages and ice cold snaps.

This year, the food will be served at the table (instead of a buffet), and there will be temperature checks, guest-list/log and alco-gel at the entrance. We will of course cater to social distancing and we will have to ask all of you to arrive in masks. Unfortunately we won’t be able to allow kids (anyone below the age of 21).

We will have exclusive raffle-prizes to win – How about a Return-Ticket with Turkish Airlines anywhere in Europe?!

Don’t wait for to long to sign up – limited tickets available!

For more information, please read here.