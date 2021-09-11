NordCham PH and Sweden to highlight the importance of gender equality and diversity 

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines will pioneer an event entitled NordCham DiversiTV: The Network of Diversity Dialogue and Development on 22 September with Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg as guest speaker.

More about the event:

At the crux of the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines is its respect for diversity. According to UNDP (2016), “Diversity means variety. Diversity refers to difference.” Over the years, NordCham Philippines caters to different nationalities around the globe, in doing such requires an effective work ethic with people from all backgrounds.

The diverse business network of NordCham Philippines allows the organization to uphold the cruciality of treating all countries equally with dignity and respect. More so, NordCham Philippines applies the Nordic practices in achieving gender diversity by treating all genders equally and combating gender discrimination in all forms. Most importantly, we, at NordCham Philippines, value the diverse opinions of everyone by recognizing the point of view of colleagues and business partners in decision-making.

This event highlights our deepest appreciation of the importance of diversity to our workplace. Specifically, discussions regarding gender equity and effective work ethic towards different nationalities. Through diversity, this ensures that our business partners and colleagues are mirroring the same vision and mission that we wanted to serve the public.

Join us as we welcome the newly arrived Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency Annika Thunborg. Ambassador Thunborg is delighted to engage in a dialogue on why gender equality is good business. Along with our panel of speakers is Marla Garin-Alvarez, Vice President for Sustainability at Banco De Oro, to enlighten us about gender diversity in a work setting, specifically work ethics towards diverse nationalities and upholding gender equality.

