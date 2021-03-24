Nordic embassies and HCM National Academy celebrated Nordic Day with Nordic Green Capitals seminar

To celebrate the Nordic Day, on 23 March 2021, the Nordic Embassies in Vietnam (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden), in coordination with the National Academy of Politics jointly organized a seminar on Nordic Green Capitals – Political Leadership, Sustainability and Innovation in a hybrid format.

The main purpose of the seminar was to promote exchange of knowledge and experience between the Nordic countries and Vietnam on how to ensure that their capital cities grow in a green, innovative and sustainable manner. The seminar had broad participation of high-ranking representatives and policy-makers from the Vietnamese government agencies, local experts, academia researchers, etc.

The seminar is part of the Nordic countries’ support to Vietnam’s achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 11 on the importance of making cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

On 24 March 2021, the event was taking place in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management.