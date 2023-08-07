Vietjet launches direct flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta

Vietjet has launched a direct route connecting HCMC to Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, August 5. This is the airlines third direct service between Indonesia and Viẹtnam.

With seven flights per week, the three-hour flight provides an ideal travel option between HCMC and Jakarta.

The daily flight departs from Ho Chi Minh City at 09.35 and arrives in Jakarta at 12.30. The return flight takes off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) in Jakarta at 13.30. It arrives at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport (SGN) in HCMC at 16.40 (local time).

“Vietjet is delighted to commence the new direct service linking Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh City. The route will make it easier and more affordable for Vietnamese to visit Indonesia and vice versa,” said Vietjet Vice President, Nguyễn Thanh Sơn.“

Vietjet presents an attractive promotional ticket offer for the Ho Chi Minh City-Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City-Bali routes. The announcement added that travelers can take advantage of base fares starting from just zero dollars (exclusive of taxes and surcharges).

The promotional tickets can be purchased Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until the end of the year. Flight time for promotional tickets is from August 10, 2023, to March 31, 2024 (excluding public holidays).

Source: MENAFN