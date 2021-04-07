Nordic Chambers invites to investment in China seminar

The Nordic Chambers of Commerce in China invites to a seminar on the topic of M&A investment in China. The invitation read:

As China’s economy is growing, so are the investment opportunities, and thus the need to better comprehend this landscape is crucial when entering into or expanding on the Chinese market. With opportunities comes risk as well as laws and regulations to adhere to. What should you do, why should you do it, and how should you do it? Let’s find out!

The DCCC is excited to cohost an event with the Nordic Chambers at Volvo Studio on the 15th of April. We have invited Ludvig Nilsson from Jade Invest, Tony Wang from Nordic Match and Therese Trulsen from Wikborg Rein law firm to guide us through the M&A journey and what to consider when exploring investment options in China. Whether you are looking to do inbound investments or expand through M&As, we’ll have you covered!

Nordic Match will provide us with hands on strategies to apply for your China Growth Strategy while Jade Invest will provide an investment managerial perspective to the audience. To complete the spectra, Wikborg Rein law firm will offer their legal expertise on the topic to best advise you on the do’s and don’ts when planning your expansion.

Date & Time:

April 15th, 8.30-10.30am

Location:

Volvo Studio

淮海中路999号环贸一楼(地铁9号口，陕西南路上)

999 Middle Huaihai Road, iapm, F1, Shanghai

Tickets:

Members: RMB150

Non-Member: RMB250

Sign up now for the opportunity to learn, network and share a breakfast with us!

Easy sign up for interested participants here.