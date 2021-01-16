DCCC Shanghai invited to their first networking event on 22 Jan

On 15 January 2021 the Danish Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai invited to join Shanghai’s first Nordic After Work of 2021, the invitation goes:

Despite a turbulent 2020, we hope everyone had a restful holiday and feel ready to open the new year with this Nordic After Work. Here you’ll get a chance to meet and catch up with members of the Swedish, Finnish, Danish and Norwegian Chambers. Non-members are also welcome to celebrate the start of 2021 and the end of the Year of the Rat with us.

The event will take place at Kempinski Hotel’s Havana Bar, with a beautiful view over Shanghai. The ticket includes finger food and 3 drinks until 9:30pm. From 9:30pm onwards, you will receive a complimentary 20% discount on all beverage orders.

EVENT DETAILS

Date

Friday, 22nd January, 2020

Program

18:30 – 22:00 Social Networking

Location

The Havana Bar, 30th Floor, Grand Kempinski Hotel, No. 1288 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong, Shanghai

上海浦东陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店30楼哈瓦那酒 吧

How to Sign Up

Participation Fee for this event is 150 RMB for members, 200 RMB for Non-members. The participation fee includes pass around finger food and 3 drinks.

Registration is binding and no-shows will be charged RMB 150 unless cancelled before the end-of-day of the final registration date by Wednesday, 20th of January, 2021.

You may register by replying to this email, or through DCCC’s website.