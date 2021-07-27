Nordic films to be featured at the 2021 LGBTI+ Film Festival in Guangzhou

This year’s 2021 LGBTI Film Festival Guangzhou is held at selected Consulates General in Guangzhou during the period from 31 July to 31 August.

The 2021 LGBTI Film Festival Guangzhou is a joint initiative from 17 Consulates General in Guangzhou including the Royal Norwegian Consulate General Guangzhou and the Royal Danish Consulate General in Guangzhou and there will be a screening of more than 20 films from 18 different countries.

From the Norwegian side, the short film ‘Thanks for the trip’ from 2016, subtitled in Chinese will be shown alongside a Mexican short film; ′′ Say you won’t let go “, on 12 August at the Consulate General of Mexico Guangzhou. The Norwegian short film about a lifelong relationship between two elderly men and their last winter together.

On 26 August, the Danish film ‘A Perfectly Normal Family 2020’ will be shown at the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany. The film is about a girl who has the perfect family until one day it turns out her dad is transgender. As Thomas becomes Agnete, both father and daughter struggle to hold on to what they had while accepting that everything has changed.

The screening has limited seating. Only those receiving a confirmation can attend. See the festival program and sign up for screenings here