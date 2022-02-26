Nordic Heads of Mission in Indonesia condemns military attack against Ukraine

In a recent post, the Nordic Heads of Mission in Indonesia condemn Russia’s military attack against Ukraine.

United together, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia, the Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta, the Royal Norwegian Embassy Jakarta, and the Embassy of Finland in Jakarta writes:

There is no justification for the Russian Federation’s illegal use of force, which clearly violates international law including the UN Charter. The Nordic Heads of Mission condemn in the strongest terms the aggression and military attack against Ukraine.

We stand united in our support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Our thoughts go out to the women, men, and children whose lives and homes are now being subjected to Russian aggression.