Denmark, Norway, and Germany to deliver artillery weapons to Ukraine in 2023

The total of sixteen Slovakia-produced howitzers jointly financed by Denmark, Norway, and Germany will be delivered to Ukraine in 2023, announced German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht last Sunday, 2 October 2022.

According to the manufacturer, these defense weapons can fire all types of NATO 155 millimeter caliber ammunition.

All three countries are equally financing the production, as the total value of the procurement is 90 million US dollars.

Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/germany-denmark-norway-to-deliver-16-howitzers-to-ukraine/articleshow/94604372.cms