Sweden calls on Thailand to stop neutral language in Russia’s war against Ukraine

Although large parts of the world have taken a stand against Russia in their invasion of Ukraine, Thailand and ASEAN have not taken sides and instead called on “all relevant parties … to de-escalate tensions”.

But in a recent tweet, Swedish Ambassador Jon Åström Gröndahl called on Thailand to stop neutral language and acknowledge Russia’s war aggression against Ukraine.

On 28 February, the Ambassador tweeted: “To all our Thai friends. Language matters. What is happening in Ukraine is not a crisis, not two parties that need to de-escalate. It is an aggression, a war. Let us not imply a parity that does not exist. Russia, and Russia alone, is responsible.

The Ambassador is not the only Nordic envoy in Asia who has made statements against Russia under the hashtag ‘StandWithUkraine’ and most, if not all Nordic embassies have also pledged their support to Ukraine.