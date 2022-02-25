Finland and GGGI Philippines explore collaboration on green energy and waste management

Finland’s Ambassador to the Philippines Juha Pyykkö together with Deputy Head of Mission Laura Hassinen recently met with representatives of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

The Global Green Growth Institute is a treaty-based inter-governmental international development organization that aims to promote green growth, a growth paradigm that is characterized by a balance of economic growth and environmental sustainability.

GGGI is dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and the Embassy of Finland in Manila shares that the meeting explored the way for collaboration between Finland and the Institute in the Philippines in the realm of circular economy and waste management.