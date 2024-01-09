Nordic-infused cocktail revolution hits Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Red Sugar, a cocktail bar at the Kerry Hotel, and Sweden’s Tjoget cocktail bar, have teamed up to revolutionize the city’s cocktail scene. The exclusive collaboration blends Tjoget’s Scandinavian mixology with Red Sugar’s local flavor mastery.

Themed “Midnight Sun,” the partnership introduces 12 new cocktails, promising a unique taste journey. Swedish Niklas Forslin, former Tjoget bartender, leads the voyage as head mixologist.

“We believe this partnership will offer Hong Kong’s cocktail lovers an opportunity to savour the extraordinary creations that showcase the harmonious fusion of Scandinavian-inspired tastes, meticulously curated using the highest quality local ingredients,” commented Red Sugar.

The visual identity, inspired by Scandinavian fjords, includes a creative digital menu and unique bill folders. Red Sugar aims to be a hidden gem for innovative creations, attracting guests beyond its neighborhood.

Red Sugar Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

7/F, Kerry Hotel, 38 Hung Luen Rd, Hung Hom, Hong Kong

Source: marketing-interactive.com