Norwegian energy giants secure funding for Malaysia project

TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, in collaboration with PGS and SLB, has announced the successful securing of pre-funding to expand multi-client seismic data coverage in the Sabah Basin offshore Malaysia.

The initiative holds significant ties to Norway through TGS and PGS. The project encompasses over 5,000 kilometers of new 2D seismic data acquisition, over 2,600 kilometers of legacy seismic data processing, and 2,800 square kilometers of 2D-cubed processing. The multi-year contract was originally awarded by PETRONAS in 2016.

“High-quality 2D seismic data across Sabah will be instrumental in promoting future bid rounds,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS, also expressed satisfaction with securing pre-funding. The acquisition is expected to be completed by February 2024.

The project underscores the contributions of Norwegian companies in expanding seismic data coverage offshore Malaysia.

Source: euro-petrole.com