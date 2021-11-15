Norway and Lao PDR celebrated 30 years of diplomatic ties

Norway and Lao PDR celebrated on 12 November 30 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations which were established on 12 November 1991.

To mark the occasion, Ambassador Grete Løchen met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lao PDR to Vietnam, H.E. Mr. Sengphet Houngboungnuang where the two Ambassadors exchanged congratulatory letters from Laos and Norwegian Foreign Ministers.

Speaking in a reception after the meeting, two Ambassadors spoke highly of the bilateral cooperation and relationships between Norway and Laos over the past 3 decades, which were based on trust and mutual interest. Some areas of bilateral cooperation were mentioned such as sustainable development, hydropower, urban water supply, capacity building, etc.

Ambassador Løchen and her Lao counterpart also highlighted the mine action sector as the pride that both countries take, and expressed hope for this good friendship and cooperation to continue in the years to come.

To highlight the most significant cooperation area between Norway and Lao PDR for the past 30 years, Norwegian Ambassador to Lao PDR, Grete Lochen; Country Director of Norwegian People’s Aid Lao PDR ອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຂອງປະຊາຊົນນອກແວ(NPA) to Lao PDR, Aubrey Miles Sutherland; and Program Manager of COPE Visitor Centre, Metta Thippawong also shared their congratulatory messages in a joint clip, which was also broadcasted on Lao TV on 12 November.

Watch the video here