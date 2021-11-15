The Embassy of Denmark’s Trade Council’s in Vietnam is looking for an assistance

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam is looking for an assistant to its new regional advisor for responsible and sustainable value chains in Ho Chi Minh City.

The position is placed in the Danish Embassy’s Trade Council’s (TC) team at the Danish Economic and Commercial Office (DECO) in Ho Chi Minh City.

You will refer to the advisor, the daily leader of the Embassy’s HCMC office, and the Head of Trade at the Embassy in Hanoi.

You will help establish a strong network of local contacts (with both authorities and companies) with insight and commitment in the crossroads between sustainability and business. You will also assist the advisor’s regional work in South East Asia.

