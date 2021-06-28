Ambassador Grete Lochen attended the Asia – Europe Meeting in Hanoi

On June 22, Ambassador Grete Lochen attended the Asia – Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Hanoi which is a High-level Policy Dialogue forum to enhance relations and various forms of cooperation between its partners.

According to an Embassy update, the Asia – Europe Meeting was hosted in a hybrid manner in commemoration of ASEM’s 25th founding anniversary and Ambassador Grete Lochen attended together with her European and Asian colleagues.

About the meeting, the Embassy writes:

Under the theme “ASEM at 25: Strengthening Asia-Europe Partnership in a Transforming World”, the dialogue was an occasion for the members to discuss the orientations and vision for the Asia – Europe cooperation in the new period, helping to sustain and promote the ASEM cooperation, especially amid the complicated COVID-19 pandemic that has caused serious impacts around the globe.

The event featured the opening session with the participation of ministers and two-panel discussions on “Asia and Europe in a resetting world” and “Shaping a vision for stronger Asia – Europe partnership”.

“I highly appreciate Vietnam’s initiative and efforts to organize this event successfully. It was a symbol of a deep and growing partnership between the two important regions of the world. A key message from the meeting was underlining the importance of multilateralism and respect for a rule-based international order”, Ambassador Lochen said.

Norway officially joined ASEM in 2012 and has observed a great synergy and close dialogue between the two regions through political, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges.