Farewell to Norwegian Ambassador Grete Løchen

Ambassador Grete Løchen of the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi paid farewell visits to the State and ministerial leaders and Norway’s local and international partners both in Vietnam and Lao PDR as she has completed her four-year term duty.

According to her goodbye message posted on 26 August 2022, she writes:

“Today is my last day as Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam and Laos. My term has come to an end. I am very sad to leave, although, as a diplomat, we know this is part of our work life. I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to work here in Hanoi, and get to know such beautiful countries and very kind and friendly people in both Vietnam and Laos.”

The successor of Ambassador Grete is to be Ms. Hilde Solbakken who will continue strengthening the good relationship between Norway, Vietnam, and Laos.