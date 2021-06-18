Team Sweden in Hong Kong launches Business Climate Survey 2021

Team Sweden in Hong Kong welcomes you to the launch of the Business Climate Survey 2021 on Friday 2 July.

The survey presents a picture of current opportunities and challenges for Swedish companies in Hong Kong and the findings will be presented at Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong, as well as broadcasted online at 5-6 pm Hong Kong time (GMT+8) (11 am-12 pm European time GMT+2).

Agenda

· Introduction presented by the Consul General of Sweden in Hong Kong Per Augustsson

· Presentation and key takeaways presented by Anna Zhan from Business Sweden and Simona Rosi from the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

· Q&A and discussion moderated by Kristian Odebjer, Chairman of Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong

The event is prioritized for the participating companies/SwedCham members. A limited number of spots are available in person, allocated on a first-come first-served basis. Don’t miss this opportunity to get insightful information about the current business climate and sign up!

About the report

The Annual Business Climate survey is a joint project conducted by the members of Team Sweden in Hong Kong: Business Sweden, the Consulate General of Sweden in Hong Kong, and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

The purpose of the survey is to increase the understanding of opportunities and challenges that the Hong Kong market presents for Swedish companies. The latest Team Sweden Business Climate Survey for Hong Kong was published in September 2020. Since then, the Covid-19 pandemic has continued to impact Hong Kong and the rest of the world. After a period of recession and economic contraction, Hong Kong’s economy is predicted to return to growth this year. This year’s survey gives us several important indications of the current business climate, as perceived by companies.

SwedCham would like to express their gratitude for the valuable contribution they received from all participating companies. SwedCham hopes that the findings will be of great value to the Swedish businesses focused on Hong Kong!

Find more information here