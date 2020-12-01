Norway offers Sustainable Management MBA scholarship to ASEAN students



The Norwegian Government offers scholarships for an MBA in Sustainability Management to students from the Philippines and other countries in the ASEAN region. The application deadline is 21 January 2021, please follow this link to apply.

The MBA course is a collaboration between the Universitas Gadjah Mada in Indonesia, the ASEAN University Network (AUN) and the University of Agder, Norway.

For Norwegian and European students the application deadline is 1 March 2021. For more information, please read here.