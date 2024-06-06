International fishing event in Indonesia supported by Norway

Indonesia has, in collaboration with the Norwegian Governemt, hosted a training event named “International Fish Trade, Global Applicable Framework and Market Access” in Jakarta the last three days, 4-6 June 2024.

The event is the aftermath on the recently signed MoU on Economic Cooperation and Capacity Building (MoU ECCB) of the Indonesia-EFTA Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (I-EFTA CEPA).

The training has officially been created in collaboration between the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, the Government of Norway, the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) Secretariat, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and Infofish.

Two similar events have been made earlier in 2023 in Bergen, Norway.

“These trainings demonstrate the Indonesian Government’s commitment to enhancing the utilization of the I-EFTA CEPA,” said Afina Burhanuddin, Acting Coordinator of the EFTA Desk of the Directorate of American and European Intra-regional Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

There were approximatly 47 participants at the tarining event. This included representatives from sevearl ministries and seven fisheries: APIKI (Indonesian Fish Canning Association), AP5I (Association of Indonesian Fish Processing and Marketing Producers), APRI (Indonesian Crab Processing Association), AP2HI (Indonesian Pole & Line and Handline Fisheries Association), ASTUIN (Indonesian Tuna Association), INOFE (Indonesian Ornamental Fish Exporters Association), and ADI (Indonesian Demersal Association).

Source: Tempo