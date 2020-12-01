Food from Finland Roadshow in Hangzhou and Shanghai has completed



Food from Finland Roadshow stopped in Hangzhou and Shanghai on the 17 to 18 of November 2020. Business Finland’s Food from Finland program focuses on the growth of Finnish food industry and the promotion of exports.

Both events began with a welcoming speech by Consul General Pasi Hellman followed by an introduction by Esa Wrang, head of Food from Finland program. The event also included matchmaking between companies as well as a cooking show by a Chinese chef who used Finnish ingredients to create a mix and match menu.

In his speech, Consul General Pasi Hellman highlighted food safety of Finnish products as well as the achievements in trade. “Finnish food imports to China have almost doubled annually for the last two years. New products have been introduced to the Chinese consumers.”

The four city roadshow in mainland China began in Beijing and ended its run in Shenzhen.





