Norway and Vietnam hold conference on a Sustainable Ocean Economy and Climate Change Adaption

An International Conference on ‘Sustainable Ocean Economy and Climate Change Adaption’ was held on 12 and 13 May 2022 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The event was co-organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a news report said, along with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh opened the Conference and the plenary session of the Conference was cochaired by the State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bjørg Sandkjær and Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Vietnam Le Minh Ngan.

In his address, the Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said all countries needed to make stronger commitments and to take more drastic and effective measures to demonstrate their responsibility for the sustainable development of the ocean economy.

Thanh emphasised that as marine pollution and ocean plastic waste are urgent global issues, countries should establish a global system to monitor, share data, provide a scientific basis for ocean plastic waste from the national, regional and world scales.

Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said that the conference addressed “some of the most important issues of our time. Norway and Vietnam’s objective is to push the climate and ocean agenda forward. We live in a time of global turbulence. Global cooperation is more important than ever. We need consequential and immediate action. And it is our responsibility to keep building the momentum.”