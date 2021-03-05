FBC Singapore webinar: How sustainability can increase growth and innovation 26 March

The Finnish Business Council Singapore invites to their upcoming webinar ‘How sustainability can increase growth and innovation? on 26 March.

The invitation reads:

Sustainability is one of the key drivers for novel innovation globally. It creates opportunities for both large and small companies to concept, manufacture, and offer trending, eco-friendly products and services.

However, quite often companies who would be open to shifting to more sustainable ways of operating their business, do not exactly know how to start.

FBC is organizing a panel discussion together with two of the world’s leading firms in sustainable innovation, Kone and Neste, and with a sustainable marketing agency Superson, to hear best practices in sustainable business strategies, operations, and green marketing.

Some of the topics we will discuss during the panel:

How can I drive sustainable innovations in my company?

What benefits sustainability bring to my business?

What steps should my company take to become more sustainable?

How can I help our customers and stakeholders to do the same?

What are the risks of greenwashing?

How should I communicate about sustainability to internal and external stakeholders?

The webinar is a public event and the organizer reserves the right to post event photos on social media. Participants will receive a Zoom meeting link with a password in the afternoon on March 25, 2021.