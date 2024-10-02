On Palau’s Independence Day, Ambassador Christian Lyster met with Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence, the embassy writes on their Facebook page.

Both Norway and Palau are active members of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, which aims to promote a sustainable ocean economy through effective protection, responsible production, and equitable prosperity.

The panel is co-chaired by Norway and Palau, with support from the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean.