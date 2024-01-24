The Philippines and Norway forge alliance for green maritime future

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and Norway are partnering to enhance sustainability in the maritime sector, specifically targeting the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships.

The collaboration, involving the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Norwegian Training Center, focuses on adopting emerging maritime technologies and alternative fuels to achieve GHG reduction goals.

The collaboration extends to joint projects addressing marine environmental protection, with a focus on issues like marine plastic litter and ballast water management. All fostering a greener and more sustainable future in the maritime domain.

Source: manilatimes.net