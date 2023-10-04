International relations / Norway / Philippines

Norwegian Ambassador visits Filipino Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro

by Sofie Rønnelund
The Norwegian Ambassador and the Defense Secretary. Photo: Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila/LinkedIn

Norwegian Ambassador Christian Lyster from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila paid a courtesy visit to Gilbert Teodoro, Secretary of National DefenseOffice of the President.

The Secretary and Ambassador discussed defense modernisation priorities of the Philippines, trends on both traditional and non-traditional security issues and both their countries’ histories.

The courtesy call also highlighted the 75 years of Norway and the Philippines’ areas of bilateral cooperation on maritime, seafood, renewable energy and the peace process, the Norwegian embassy writes on LinkedIn.

Source: Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila

