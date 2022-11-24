Norwegian Ambassador joins Global Wind Energy Council in Philippines

The Norwegian Ambassador designated to the Philippines, Mr. Christian Lyster joined the Global Wind Energy Council in the Philippines on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

As the Philippines is considered to have much potential for transitioning toward a sustainable future, Norway and Norwegian companies are looking forward to contributing more to the movement.

Additionally, the Ambassador also expressed his hope for increasing foreign participation in the green energy sector in the Philippines as well, writes the Embassy of Norway in Manila.

