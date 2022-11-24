Join the opening of “A Century of Danish Interior Design” exhibition and “Interior design stories” talk

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of Denmark, Ashui.com, Ebbe Gehl, and Gehl Design DD are to organize the opening of “A Century of Danish Interior Design” exhibition and a seminar talk “Interior design stories” on 6 December 2022 (in Hanoi) and 8 December 2022 (in Ho Chi Minh City).

According to Ashui.com, the exhibition will display a collection of typical works of 20 Danish designers of the past century.

While the seminar will feature many speakers including Ebbe Gehl,

Hans S. Jacobsen, Architects Vu Hoang Son and Vu Hoang Ha co-founded VUUV Architecture Office, Architect Nguyen Quoc Long, and Designer Nguyen Phan Thuy Duong (co-ordinator).

For attending, please register here:

Hanoi (December 6):https://forms.gle/ZWEztP6BMeqPWKkV8

HCMC (December 8):https://forms.gle/LAdoReD3W4uV4LZ98

Source: https://ashui.com/mag/tintuc-sukien/sukien/18725-trien-lam-mot-the-ky-thiet-ke-noi-that-dan-mach-va-toa-dam-nhung-cau-chuyen-thiet-ke-noi-that.html