Norwegian Ambassador meets with Philippines Coast Guard Vice Admiral

The Norwegian Ambassador, Mr. Bjørn Jahnsen met with Philippines Coast Guard Vice Admiral Artemio Abu earlier this week for a courtesy visit.

The two discussed the long-established maritime relations of both countries and the arrival of the Norwegian tall ship Stratsraad Lemkuhl in Manila on 12 October 2022.

“The presence of the ship in the port of Manila will be celebrated with a big conference at the Peninsula Hotel under the Norway-Philippines Maritime and Energy Conference on 13 – 14 October 2022, ” wrote the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila on Facebook page.