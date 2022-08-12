Upcoming event: Revolutionizing the supply stream

The Norwegian Business Association Singapore welcomes its members to the Tech Circle discussion on supply chains, Thursday, August 25.

The pandemic, political unrest, and surging energy prices have massively impacted global supply chains. It is now the time to invest in the technology that can give your organization the insights and visibility required to manage ever-changing demand and mitigate risk effectively.

Learn about how to:

Cope with a new reality of dynamic supply chains

Use data to predict and analyze your supply chain

Implement track and trace solutions across the supply chain to mitigate risk and gain a competitive edge

Automate and optimize your end-to-end operations for the supply chain

Deploy new technology to streamline operations and gain insights

Get ready for the future of transparency with conscious consumers, carbon footprint reporting, recycling, Digital Product Passports (DPP), responsible business conduct, and more

When: Thursday 25 August, 6.00 pm – 7.30 pm

Where: TechLab by Innovation Norway, 16 Raffles Quay, #44-01 Hong Leong Building, Singapore

Who: NBAS members

For more information and to sign up, visit the NBAS website.