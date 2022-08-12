Community news / Norway / Singapore

Upcoming event: Revolutionizing the supply stream

- by Anna Stensdotter - Leave a Comment

The Norwegian Business Association Singapore welcomes its members to the Tech Circle discussion on supply chains, Thursday, August 25.

The pandemic, political unrest, and surging energy prices have massively impacted global supply chains. It is now the time to invest in the technology that can give your organization the insights and visibility required to manage ever-changing demand and mitigate risk effectively.

Learn about how to:

  • Cope with a new reality of dynamic supply chains
  • Use data to predict and analyze your supply chain
  • Implement track and trace solutions across the supply chain to mitigate risk and gain a competitive edge
  • Automate and optimize your end-to-end operations for the supply chain
  • Deploy new technology to streamline operations and gain insights
  • Get ready for the future of transparency with conscious consumers, carbon footprint reporting, recycling, Digital Product Passports (DPP), responsible business conduct, and more

When: Thursday 25 August, 6.00 pm – 7.30 pm
Where: TechLab by Innovation Norway, 16 Raffles Quay, #44-01 Hong Leong Building, Singapore
Who: NBAS members

For more information and to sign up, visit the NBAS website.

Related posts:

Meet Norwegian ScanReach’s new Regional Manager in Singapore Norway discuss small state challenges with Singapore NBAS invites to Special insights panel: Towards zero emissions NBAS introduce new member Touch Call Recording

About Anna Stensdotter

Anna hails from Sweden, but has found her home throughout southeast Asia, via the USA.

View all posts by Anna Stensdotter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.