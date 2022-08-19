The Nordic Approach to 5G and the Future of Society

Nordic business associations in Singapore are inviting members to a joint event on 5G and the Nordic business vision.

According to the invitation, Nordic companies are playing a crucial role in the future evolution of Asia’s productivity and growth. Our companies are working to bring security and trusted 5G connectivity and new innovative solutions for consumers and businesses while preparing at the same time citizen to adapt to new skills to reap the benefit of the 4th industrial revolution and the 5G disruption.

When

Sep 20, 2022

(5:45 PM – 8:30 PM) (GMT+8)

Where

HUONE Singapore

3D River Valley Rd, #03-01 Block D, 179023

Singapore

The event will share insights on various dimensions and impacts of 5G on our society. The technology disruption of networks is massive and is only starting with further evolution. This network is now the backbone of our physical world and brings new opportunities for industries and end-users. Nevertheless, it is crucial for a sustainable future to integrate a social and environmental dimension into our vision. Reducing energy consumption and new skills will need to be included in any national strategy.

Representatives from the Nordics countries will share thoughts about the multi-dimensional aspects of 5G with a specific focus on technology, people, industry, sustainability, and skills. We will hear insights from Ericsson, Telenor, Nokia, Singtel, and Aalto Executive Education Academy.

The keynote speaker CEO Chuen Hong Lew from IMDA starts the event by sharing the Singapore perspective on 5G.

All four Nordic Ambassadors will be present in the evening.