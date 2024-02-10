China / Finland / General news / Norway / Sweden

New Chinese travelers want Northern Lights and adventure

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Chinese tourist are more interested in adventurous and experience-based trips for the Lunar New Year holiday in 2024. This is in stark contrast to the trends pre-pandemic, where Chinese tourists opted for group tours and shopping holidays.

The new trend is to be active during the holiday. Popular activities include seeing the Northern Lights in Scandinavia or private tours, where the families can design customized tours. The top contenders for popular destinations for this year’s Lunar New Year holiday include Southeast Asia, Japan and Australia.

This development could be problematic for European luxury brands that are reliant on the wealthy Chinese tourists to buy their products. According to Louis Vuitton owner Jean-Jacques Guiony the sales to Chinese customers in France is still only at 70% of the pre-pandemic sales in 2019.

Source: usnews.com

