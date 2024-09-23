China / General news / Sweden

Veronica Lin documentary gains massive attention in China

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment
Foto: Privat/SVT

The SVT documentary series Veronica and the Chinese Millionaire has gained significant attention among Chinese-speaking audiences after the Canadian YouTube channel M2Story released a Chinese summary of the series.

Ray Pan, the YouTuber behind M2Story, noted that he did not expect it to reach 15 million views.

Originally aired by SVT in 2021, the documentary covers the tragic case of Veronica Lin, who was found stabbed to death in a Gothenburg apartment in 2003. The 27-minute summary quickly gained over 1 million views on YouTube and later reached 15 million views on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

Producer Jonas Magnusson also remarked that it’s rare for an SVT series to have such an impact in another country.

The story resonated deeply with viewers, particularly in relation to Lin’s son, Marcus Lindgren. Despite being over 20 years old, the case’s response highlights the lasting appeal of true crime stories across borders.

Source: SVT

Related posts:

Veronica Lin’s son appeals to his father in Swedish documentary ‘Veronica and the Chinese millionaire’   karon police phuketNorwegian man charged with manslaughter in Phuket norwegian kills british national phuketNorwegian suspected of manslaughter disappears: Interpol issues Red Notice philippine market bombingSwedish man arrested for bombing public market in Philippines

About Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *