Veronica Lin documentary gains massive attention in China

The SVT documentary series Veronica and the Chinese Millionaire has gained significant attention among Chinese-speaking audiences after the Canadian YouTube channel M2Story released a Chinese summary of the series.

Ray Pan, the YouTuber behind M2Story, noted that he did not expect it to reach 15 million views.

Originally aired by SVT in 2021, the documentary covers the tragic case of Veronica Lin, who was found stabbed to death in a Gothenburg apartment in 2003. The 27-minute summary quickly gained over 1 million views on YouTube and later reached 15 million views on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

Producer Jonas Magnusson also remarked that it’s rare for an SVT series to have such an impact in another country.

The story resonated deeply with viewers, particularly in relation to Lin’s son, Marcus Lindgren. Despite being over 20 years old, the case’s response highlights the lasting appeal of true crime stories across borders.

Source: SVT