Norwegian embassy Bangkok welcomed Ambassador for a day winner

Khun Nee (Ambassador for a day) on the far right with Ambassador H.E. Kjersti Rødsmoen and embassy team for International Women’s Day. Photo: Norwegian Embassy Bangkok.

On International Women’s Day 8 March 2021 Kuhn Nee (19) from Narathivas had the opportunity to be ambassador for a day at the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok.

The program activities included an evening reception, several meetings at the United Nations and at the embassy. Norwegian company YARA also welcomed a visit from Ambassador Nee, as well as being introduced to the visa and consular work at the embassy.

The embassy released a video that shows her experiences throughout her 24 hours as ambassador and a thank you note:
“We thank Kuhn Nee for visiting us and wish her good luck with her studies and future life!”

