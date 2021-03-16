Norwegian embassy Bangkok welcomed Ambassador for a day winner

On International Women’s Day 8 March 2021 Kuhn Nee (19) from Narathivas had the opportunity to be ambassador for a day at the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok.

The program activities included an evening reception, several meetings at the United Nations and at the embassy. Norwegian company YARA also welcomed a visit from Ambassador Nee, as well as being introduced to the visa and consular work at the embassy.

The embassy released a video that shows her experiences throughout her 24 hours as ambassador and a thank you note:

“We thank Kuhn Nee for visiting us and wish her good luck with her studies and future life!”