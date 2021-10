The Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok is giving Norwegian citizens a unique opportunity to apply for a new passport in Phuket on 8 October.

The Embassy states:

If you live in Phuket and need a new passport – book an appointment until Friday 8 October. The embassy will be present at the consulate in Phuket from 11:00 until the end of the day to allow Norwegian citizens to apply for a new passport.

Book your appointment at [email protected]