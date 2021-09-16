Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok takes over consular assistance for Norwegians in Cambodia 

The Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh has assisted Norwegian citizens in Cambodia with consular services, but from 1 October, Norwegian citizens must contact the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok for consular assistance, according to this announcement.

The Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok writes that the Swedish Embassy in Phnom Penh will be closed down during the fall and closed completely in November 2021. This means a reduced opportunity for Norwegian citizens to receive consular assistance in Cambodia.

The Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok has Cambodia as a side-accredited country and is therefore the Embassy Norwegians in Cambodia are asked to contact, for the time being, the Embassy states.

Contact information for the Embassy in Bangkok is as follows:

Phone: +66 (0) 2204 6500

Phone from Norway: 23 95 74 00

Email: [email protected]

Email to the consular department: [email protected]

Email to visa department: [email protected]

Fax: +66 (0) 2262 0218

Find more information here