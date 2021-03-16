Norway tighten entry restriction to limit the risk of imported infections

Government of Norway announced on 15 March 2021: In order to limit the risk of infections imported from abroad, the government further tightened non-Norwegian citizens’ entitlement to enter Norway.

Read more here:

As Easter holiday is fast approaching, the Government has also announced a series of recommendations on how to enjoy the holidays in a Covid-safe manner. Please read here for more information.

You are strongly encouraged to check the latest travel restrictions before you plan your trip.