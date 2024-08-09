Norwegian in fatal fall in Pattaya

An 88-year-old Norwegian national, Mr. Jan Asbjorn Hauge, jumped from the 16th floor of his condominium in Jomtien while his wife was cooking in the kitchen. His body landed on the rooftop of beer bar, resulting in severe trauma and multiple fractures.

Due to the difficult location, rescue personnel had to use a fire service aerial platform to reach the rooftop and retrieve the body.

The deceased’s Thai wife said Mr. Hauge had never shown signs of suicidal tendencies. She mentioned that earlier that day, he appeared unusually quiet. While she was in the kitchen preparing food, and he suddenly jumped from the 16th floor, leading to his tragic death. She was in shock and immediately contacted the authorities.