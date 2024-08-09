EU calls MFP dissolution a “setback”

The Spokesperson of the Diplomatic Service of the European Union, Nabila Massrali, issued a statement about the forced dissolution of the Move Forward Party in Thailand by the Constitutional Court of the Kingdom, calling it a “setback for political pluralism in Thailand”.

“The Move Forward Party was the leading party in the general elections in May 2023 with over 14 million votes (out of 39 million),” Nabila Massrali notes.

“No democratic system can function without a plurality of parties and candidates. Any limitation on the exercise of free association and expression, in particular through the activities and formation of political parties, must be consistent with relevant provisions and principles of international instruments, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

The spokesperson adds:

“The European Union stands ready to broaden its engagement with Thailand under the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed on 14 December 2022, including on issues of democratic pluralism, fundamental freedoms, and human rights.”

The statement is posted in Thai on the Twitter account of the EU representation in Thailand.

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok as well as the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok reposted the statement on their Twitter accounts. The Norwegian Ministry for Foreign Affairs posted parts of the statement, adding its own comment:

“We urge Thailand to ensure inclusive participation in line with international human rights standards.”

A statement issued by the United States criticizing the dissolution order was sharply rebuked by Thailand’s Prime Minister.

All 143 Move Forward Party MPs have registered as members of the People’s Party with 100% participation on August 9, 2024 at the Thai Summit building, Bangkok.