President Marcos Jr. thanked outgoing Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg for supporting the Philippines.

The outgoing envoy paid a farewell call on President Marcos on Tuesday at Malacañan Palace.

“Thank you very much for all that you have done — bringing our two countries closer together,” President Marcos said to Thunborg during the farewell call.

“I have to once again express our gratitude for the support that you’ve shown to the Philippines in terms of the problems, challenges that we are facing here,” President Marcos said.

Thunborg, for her part, discussed her three wonderful years in the Philippines.