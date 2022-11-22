General news / Thailand

Japan to help teenage suicide problem with messages on toilet paper

The Japanese authorities in Yamanashi came up with a new approach to help teenage suicide problem by printing supportive messages on toilet paper.

Here is an example of the messages:

“Dear you, spending painful days pretending to be okay for someone else”, reads one message written in blue on the white paper. “You don’t need to tell us everything… but how about just a little of it?”

According to Japan Today, the campaign involves 6,000 rolls printed with messages and suicide-prevention hotline phone numbers, which were distributed to 12 regional universities last month.

The Health Ministry informed that the number of elementary, middle and high school-age students dying by suicide reach a new record of 499 in 2020.

On the other hand, since 2017, the suicide rate per population in Thailand has been increasing steadily.

Back in 2020, the highest suicide rate per hundred thousand people is at 7.37 and it occurred in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand.

