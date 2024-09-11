China and Norway are set to strengthen ties in green energy, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expressing willingness to promote “friendly” cooperation during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Beijing on Monday.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Xi identified environmental protection, energy transition, shipping, agriculture, fishery products, and electric vehicles as key areas for collaboration.

On the Ukraine crisis, Xi emphasized the need for all parties to create favorable conditions for political dialogue and resolution, reaffirming China’s stance on peaceful development.

Prime Minister Stoere highlighted discussions on climate policies, sustainable development, and business rights, underscoring China’s significant role in the global green transition.

Source: REUTERS