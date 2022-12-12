Sweden actively supports energy transition in Vietnam

The Swedish Ambassador designated to Vietnam, Ambassador Ann Mawe recently took part in a conference organized by EVN and Hitachi Energy to discuss energy transition in Vietnam.

The event was jointly supported by the Swedish Embassy and Business Sweden.

“This workshop is a continuation of our effort to strengthen ties between the two nations by exchanging best practices and know-how in the space of energy,” said the Ambassador.

According to the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi Facebook page, several topics were discussed including the importance of foreign support in Vietnam’s developing renewable energy and power grid systems, potential challenges, Vietnam’s readiness towards a green transition, and more.

Attending the event were also Mr. Bui Quoc Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy (EREA), Ministry of Industry and Trade, Mr. Ngo Son Hai, Vice President of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Mr. Venu, President South Asia and Dr. Gerhard Salge, Chief Technology Officer from Hitachi Energy.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/SwedeninVN/posts/pfbid0pWYaMygTdtHmHywotG3iSd4uUkUDQvEowf3hp2qG1qt26wcv8ADnNoT554Xy9YKCl