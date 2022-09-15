Denmark / International relations / Philippines

Danish Energy Delegation discusses green transition in the Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo credit: The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines Facebook page.

The Danish Embassy in the Philippines and Dansk Industri – DI co-organized the Danish Energy Delegation for discussing green transition in achieving the Philippines’ sustainability goals.

Danish Ambassador-Designate to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin and Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo Herrera-Lim attended the delegation.

Various Danish companies and organizations — from wind, solar, and geothermal energy, nuclear power, fuel cell technology, energy efficiency, project consultancy, and financing participated at the event to share Denmark’s knowledge and expertise with the Philippines’ energy companies.

In addition, representatives from the Department of Energy Philippines and Philippine Board of Investments presented an overview of the energy landscape of the Philippines and how companies can contribute to the government’s push for green transition.

Related posts:

finnish swedish norwegian danish ambassadors indonesiaNordic ambassadors call for green energy in Indonesia Danish environmental minister visited China from 25-29 November to discussed green solutions and strengthen bilateral relationships Danish embassy Manila invites to the 2nd discussion on the Future of Mobility Join “Sweden Pavilion” in Bangkok

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.