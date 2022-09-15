Danish Energy Delegation discusses green transition in the Philippines

The Danish Embassy in the Philippines and Dansk Industri – DI co-organized the Danish Energy Delegation for discussing green transition in achieving the Philippines’ sustainability goals.

Danish Ambassador-Designate to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin and Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo Herrera-Lim attended the delegation.

Various Danish companies and organizations — from wind, solar, and geothermal energy, nuclear power, fuel cell technology, energy efficiency, project consultancy, and financing participated at the event to share Denmark’s knowledge and expertise with the Philippines’ energy companies.

In addition, representatives from the Department of Energy Philippines and Philippine Board of Investments presented an overview of the energy landscape of the Philippines and how companies can contribute to the government’s push for green transition.