China and Norway agree on green dialogue

In a joint statement, China’s Premier Li Qiang and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre agreed to establish a dialogue on the green transition. The statement, which was signed by both leaders Tuesday, also stress a wish to cooperate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, preserve and restore biodiversity and create new green industries and jobs.

Premier Li Qiang emphasized China’s readiness to work closely with Norway on fostering green emerging industries and modernizing traditional sectors to align with environmental goals. He called for deeper international collaboration to ensure that global climate initiatives are equitable, reasonable, and beneficial to all nations.

On monday Chinese President Xi Jinping also expressed willingness to promote “friendly” cooperation during a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

As part of their discussions, Li also invited Norway to increase investments in China, while pledging to enhance the business environment for enterprises from both nations. The Chinese premier reiterated China’s commitment to expanding cultural, educational, and tourism exchanges with Norway, deepening the already dynamic ties between the two countries.

Støre, reflecting on his numerous visits to China, praised the nation’s economic achievements and reaffirmed Norway’s willingness to be a “reliable partner” for China as both nations continue to develop their global and bilateral relations.

Source: Capital News