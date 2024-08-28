Norwegian trade with Indonesia and Thailand shows growth

Norway’s trade with Indonesia and Thailand saw notable shifts in the first half of 2024, with seafood and fertilizers emerging as key exports. According to recent data, seafood exports to Thailand increased by 3% compared to the same period in 2023, while Indonesia saw a more significant 17% rise. Fertilizer exports to Thailand surged by 47%, underscoring the growing demand in the region.

In contrast, Norway’s fertilizer exports to Indonesia fell by 34% due to seasonal fluctuations. The overall export values for Norway to Thailand reached NOK 2,982 million, with seafood comprising 49% of this figure. For Indonesia, the total export value stood at NOK 1,343 million, with fertilizers accounting for 27%.

These developments reflect the strengthening trade relationships between Norway and these Southeast Asian countries, with seafood continuing to be a central component of Norway’s exports to both Indonesia and Thailand. The trade patterns also highlight the diverse economic engagements between these nations, contributing to their mutual growth.

For further details, the full trade report can be accessed on the Norway Connect website.